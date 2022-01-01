Requisition ID: 258597

What we offer

Project Overview

Bechtel, a global leader in project management, engineering, procurement and construction, has been selected by Western Sydney Airport Co as its Delivery Partner for the Western Sydney Airport, a $5.3 billion greenfield facility in Badgerys Creek, New South Wales. This will be a landmark project for both New South Wales and Australia and is due for completion at the end of 2026.

Western Sydney Airport will provide much-needed additional aviation capacity to meet growing demand in the Sydney basin and improve access to flights for people in Western Sydney. One of Australia's most significant infrastructure projects in decades, the international and domestic airport will open in 2026, bringing social and economic prosperity to the Western Sydney region. Learn more about this exciting project at the following: https://westernsydney.com.au/

Position Overview

We are seeking a Graduate Environmental Officer to support our highly qualified Environmental Team. In this role, the successful person will provide environmental support to our Delivery Partner team, ensure compliance with environmental requirements and assist in mitigating any adverse impacts on the environment.

Work Location: Badgerys Creek, South-Western Sydney.

What you bring

Support and conduct environmental compliance inspections of project construction activities to monitor compliance with environmental requirements.

Assisting with coordination and implementation measures and improvements in site environmental performance to minimise environmental impacts

Working closely with package delivery teams to encourage and promote a culture of environmental improvement and awareness

Studies, Tests and Reports: running spreadsheets; creating graphs and preparing lower-level portions of professional reports.

Any other duties deemed necessary such as filing, taking notes at meetings and engaging with stakeholders or others while conducting administrative tasks.

About you

Tertiary qualification in Environmental Engineering or Science or a related discipline or previous experience in a similar position

From 0 - 2 year's relevant work experience

A good understanding of environmental management

Sound critical thinking and analytical skills

Demonstrated ability to engage and manage multiple stakeholders

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills to establish and maintain effective communication channels

Highly motivated and proactive

A current full driver's licence

Our commitment

Bechtel’s Vision, Values and Covenants commit us to the ideals of fairness, diversity, inclusion, trust among others. These values help define our culture and the positive impact we aspire to make in the world through our people and projects. At our project sites and offices, we have many colleagues from different nationalities, religions, and backgrounds working together to accomplish amazing things.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, religion, sexual orientation, gender perception or identity, nationality, age, military, or veteran, marital or disability status.

Candidates will be appropriately qualified, demonstrate a strong safety focus and value the development and maintenance of client relationships. Sound communication skills and the ability to work effectively within a team environment are essential.

Shaping tomorrow together

